From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State College of Health Technology (ASCOHT) Obosi has secured five full years of accreditation from the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) for five departments of the institution.

Disclosing this in a chat with Daily Sun, an elated Provost of the College, Dr Robinson Mgbakogu, said with the latest feat achieved in the institution established by the law of the Anambra State House of Assembly to train the much needed middle-level manpower in the health sector, graduates of the college, can now proceed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the first time since its establishment in 1992.

The provost listed departments given full accreditation by the NBTE as the Environmental Health Technology; Medical Imaging Technology; Health Information Management; Medical Laboratory Technician; and Medical X-Ray Technician.

He appreciated the support of Governor Willie Obiano to the college and the efforts of the Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, and members of the Governing Council, management and staff of the college, whom he said have all worked like one family to train qualified health technology professionals.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said the college has also received provisional two-year accreditation from the Radiographers Registration Board of Nigeria for the new department – Medical X-Ray Technician – which was established in 2021; while also waiting to receive the accreditation report for Medical Laboratory Technician from Medical Laboratory Society Council of Nigeria (MLSCN).

‘Our college remains the choice of an ever-increasing number of candidates seeking admission into the College of Health Technology in Nigeria. This has been attributed to the growing reputation of excellence which the college enjoys, as well as the recently improved learning conditions, teaching aids, infrastructure and increased feeling of safety in the college,’ he said.

Governor Willie Obiano, satisfied with the achievements of Dr Mgbakogu, had renewed his appointment in 2017 as provost of the college for another four years, which will end in the first quarter of 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .