The Director/Chief Fire Officer of Anambra State Fire Service, Engr. Martins Onyedịkachukwu Agbili has emerged “2022 Fire Fighter of the Year” in Leadership Excellence Awards.

In an online poll monitored by News Agency of Nigeria, Engr Agbili polled 228,830 votes to defeat three other nominees, Margaret Adeseye, 214, 805 votes, Jaji Abdulganiyu,

148, 638 votes and Bello Tukur 70, 355 votes.

The prestigious award, endorsed by the African Union, African Film Institute, will be presented to him on 5th November, 2022 at the Congress Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja in a glamorous ceremony organised by IgbereTV, Africa’s foremost community TV.

Engr. Agbili who has 25-years working experience in fire fighting, fire safety management and humanitarian services in July, 2000 took a big risk as a firefighter and entered inside a pit latrine, and rescued a baby that was thrown inside.

Engr Agbili’s achievements in over 25 years of being in the fire sector service are outstanding and remarkable, which have seen Anambra fire service ranking 1st to 3rd in the entire Southeast and South-south regions within the last four years.

IgbereTV media crew led by the Executive Director, Emeh James Anyalekwa visited him to formally inform him of his nomination and victory in the online poll.

During the visit, the team also conducted awardee post-profiling, photo session and presentation of his Table reservation for the event.