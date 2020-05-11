Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

As part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, Anambra State Government has suspended the 2020 Egwu Imo Awka cultural festival.

In a statement yesterday, entitled: “Suspension of 2020 Egwu Imo Awka cultural festival and other festivals in Anambra State,” Secretary to Government, Solo Chukwulobelu, said the suspension extended to other communities in the state.

“The government of Anambra State, taking cognisance of the Federal Government curfew order, state government order on public gatherings, World Health Organisation, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19, hereby, suspends 2020 Egwu Imo Awka cultural festival.

“The public, traditional rulers, presidents general, custodians and organisers of such festivals, are hereby put on notice that they will be held responsible should any festival hold,” he said.