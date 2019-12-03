Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Anambra State Task force on fake, expired, and adulterated products has issued red card to dealers on fake and unwholesome products in the states markets to relocate from the state.

Newly reappointed Executive Secretary of the task force team at Onitsha drug market, Bridge Head, Prince Chibuzor Nwokeji, who gave the warning yesterday after assuming office, said the menace of fake medicine dealers is an attack on the health sector in Nigeria.

He explained that the mandate of the task force chaired by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, is to rid all markets in the state of fake drugs and pirated products in order to complement the efforts of NAFDAC.

Nwokeji explained that he was initially appointed as the executive secretary of the task force in November last year when it was inaugurated by the secretary to the state government. He said the former commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Dr. Christian Madubuko, removed him from office last July, and replaced him with Emeka Ezeanyika. But after critical examination of his achievements as the executive secretary of the task force from November 2018 to July this year, the Chief of Staff to Governor Willie Obiano, Primus Odili, thought it wise to return him to the position.

He commended Governor Obiano and his lieutenants for their commitment towards stamping out fake and substandard products from every nook and cranny of the state and extended his hands of fellowship to those who in one way or another offended him and pledged to synergise with NAFDAC, the police and other relevant agencies in a symbiotic manner.

According to Nwokeji, “I say sorry to those who still indulge in unwholesome products as we will not leave any stone unturned in fishing them out, seizing the products and handing them over to the law enforcement agencies for prosecution”.

The President General of Bridge Head market, Chief Sunday Obinze, and Caretaker Commimitee Chairman of Ogbo Ogwu International Market, Chikezie Ezioba, all stressed the need for traders in the state dealing on products affecting human lives to stick to standards at all times even as they gave assurance of their readiness to ensure that the task force members succeed in their assigned task.