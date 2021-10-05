From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Bridget Maduchim Nnabueze from Modebe Memorial Secondary School, Onitsha, Anambra State has emerged as the best public school teacher in Nigeria, winning a brand new Hyundai car being the grand prize in the 2021 President’s Teachers and School Excellence Award.

Similarly, Owoeye Femi Samuel from Isan secondary school, Isan Ekiti, Ekiti State emerged first runner-up, while Obiwumi Temitope Salmot from Wahab Folawiyo High School, Ikoyi, Lagos, emerged second runner-up.

Also, Ogunleye Samuel of Emerald High School, Mowe, Ogun State won a brand new car as the best private school teacher in Nigeria. Apeh Simon from Zamani College, Kaduna, and Oludare Jeremiah from Bibo-Oluwa Academy were also rewarded as first and second runners-up, respectively.

Bolade Junior Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos won a brand new school bus as the best public school in Nigeria, while Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo State, won a brand new school bus as the best private school in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Musa Zuru from Government Secondary School, Kubwa, Abuja emerged as the best school administrator with a brand new car attached to the award.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, presented the awards to the winners and other teachers at the event to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day, held at Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

The president, in his remarks, congratulated the award winning teachers and encouraged others who could not win to follow the footsteps of the winners so they could stand a better chance next year.

The president reassured the teachers of the government’s commitment to their welfare and wellbeing as evident in the pronouncements made during the last year’s event, in which actions have followed.

‘The revitalisation and re-positioning of teachers are already on course and will significantly impact on relevant issues, notably, pre-service training, remuneration, in-service training, retirement, special allowances and assistance to own low-cost houses etc.

‘There will be more advocacy and consensus building with relevant stakeholders including state governments and others to realise all the targets that will re-position the 21st-century teacher in Nigeria.

‘I assure you that the implementation of most of the targets in the repositioning of teachers will be achieved by January 2022. However, I want you all to know that teachers’ welfare is paramount in the scheme of things and negotiations are ongoing to ensure that your salary is prioritised. As you celebrate the 2021 WTD, always remember that, to whom much is given, much is expected.’

He challenged the teachers and their umbrella body, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to reflect on the past and reciprocate the landmark gesture by explicitly committing to the provision of excellent service delivery. This, he observed, will complement government efforts to provide and sustain quality education for all.

