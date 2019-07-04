Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

A newborn boy suspected to be about three-day-old, has been picked up by four teenagers, at an erosion site where it was abandoned.

The four teenagers, aged between nine and 14 were on a snail hunt at about 10pm, when they discovered the abandoned baby behind Girls Secondary School, Amaenyi, Awka, Anambra State.

They were said to have found the baby, suspected to have been dumped immediately after birth, in a black sack and alerted their elder sister, who quickly took the baby to a hospital for immediate attention, before handing it over to the council.

Handing over the baby to the state Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, at the Local Government Headquarters, Amawbia, the transition committee chairman for Awka South Local Government, Leo Nwuba, described the teenagers as good Samaritans.

Nwuba stated that the council decided to hand over the new born baby to the state to ensure proper upbringing, adding that through the tender love of the governor’s wife, Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, the baby would become a shining light for the state.

He described the child as a divine one, who has survived death and

thanked all who played significant role in his survival.

Miss Onyekachi Eze, who took the baby to hospital, recalled that her siblings brought it to her while they were on snail hunt, with blood all over the baby and she quickly cleaned it up and later took it to a hospital and police station for medical care and report.

One of the four teenagers, Obinna Onyebuchi said on sighting the black sack, “we thought it was a dog, but a closer look showed that it was a

new born baby, We quickly ran home in fear to alert our sister, who instructed us to bring the baby home.”