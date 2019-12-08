Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Basic Education Commissioner, Prof. Kate Omenugha said that the state has zero tolerance to exam malpractice and has acquired 275 laptops in curbing menace of examination malpractice in the state.

Prof. Omenugha who stated this while addressing members of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, (NAPPS) said that technology is key in the fight against examination malpractice in the country.

The commissioner enjoined the NAPPS members to support government in its effort to reduce exam misconduct in the state.

“Government cannot curb the menace alone, so we have to join hands to win this war against exam malpractice. This is why we said that all private schools must undergo re-accreditation assessment to ensure they meet the standard necessary for the registration of students for exams such as WAEC.’’

Omenugha noted that schools would be required to install IP cameras in their exam halls and construct flat tables without drawers for the re-accreditation exercise.

According to her, the idea was aimed at discouraging exam malpractices among students and teachers.

“While the IP cameras capture everything that transpires in the exam halls, the flat tables without drawers discourage students from bringing extraneous materials into the hall,’’ Omenugha said.

Prof. Omenugha added that the use of school register to register students for exams had been replaced with biometric capturing of the students.

The State Chairman of NAPPS Mrs. Amaka Ezedebego, commended the commissioner for her effort in the fight against exam malpractice.

Mrs. Ezedebego said they were not against government’s decision to re-accredit schools, but pleaded that enough time should be given to them to meet with the requirements as they were capital intensive.

Another NAPPS member, Mrs. Chinwe Orikaeze, thanked government for the initiative, noting that it would help to check exam malpractice.

She however appealed to government to carry out the re-accreditation exercise in those schools that had not been re-accredited by WAEC and NECO before now.