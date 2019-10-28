Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State government has assured Onitsha fire victims that they would be compensated for their losses before Christmas.

Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who gave the deadline expressed optimism that by December, Onitsha Fire Panel of Inquiry handling the compilation and verification of affected persons would have completed their job.

“Government has promised to procure more fire trucks, sink boreholes that will supply water, construct access roads, in order to combat mishaps in markets.

“As a state, we will continue to make life better,” Okeke assured.

The deputy governor said the committee would harmonise list of shops and affected persons, in order to ensure that only genuine victims were given the assistance.

The committee was at the scene of the disaster to find out the number of people affected and to evaluate the condition of buildings that were burnt.

The deputy governor who met some traders rebuilding their shops and getting set to resume business commended their resilient spirit.

He, however, told the traders that it was better they took insurance cover for their goods so that they would be properly indemnified in times of tragedies.

Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, said a directive had been issued to his ministry to drill more boreholes in markets and that work had commenced on the project.