Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State government has assured Onitsha fire victims that they would be compensated for the losses they suffered before Christmas festivities, when the committee would have concluded the compilation of the victims’ names.

This was disclosed by the State Deputy Governor Dr. Nkem Okeke and Chairman of Onitsha Fire Panel of Inquiry when the committee visited the scene of the disaster to ascertain level of damages.

The committee was at the scene of the disaster to find out the number of people affected and to evaluate the condition of the buildings that were burnt.

“Government has promised to procure more fire trucks, sink boreholes that will supply water, construct access roads, in order to combat any mishaps in markets. As a state, we will continue to make life better,” Okeke assured.

Okeke re-assured the people that the committee would harmonise the list of shops and people affected, in order to ensure that only victims of the disaster were given the needed assistance.

He said that the state government had empathized with the victims and would execute measures that would prevent a recurrence of such a disaster.

The deputy governor who met some traders rebuilding their shops and getting ready for what could be termed yuletide season trading commended their resilient spirit but emphasised the need to educate Anambra traders on importance of taking insurance cover for their goods as a veritable method to protect their business.

He assured them that the state would compensate them for the losses they suffered before Christmas festivities, when the committee would have concluded compilation of the victims and what was lost.

Commissioner for Public Utilities and Water Resources, Mr. Emeka Ezenwanne, affirmed that directive had been given to his Ministry to drill more boreholes in markets in Anambra and that work has started immediately.

Ezenwanne also stated need for availability of fire extinguishers in public places, which could be used during fire outbreaks to reduce the intensity of fire before the arrival of fire fighters.