By Rita Okonkwo

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Dr Obinna Ngonadi, has said the state government would not hesitate to demolish all illegal structures erected in market spaces without approval from relevant authorities.

Ngonadi made the disclosure in a meeting with market leaders at Government House, Awka. He said some structures erected are not in line with government’s policy on cleaner environment and have no approval from the state’s Physical Planning Board.

The Commissioner expressed displeasure at some executives who collect bribe from developers and give approval for constructions and extension of shops, thereby causing environmental infractions and nuisance in the markets.

He also frowned at traders who display their wares on the tarred roads, blocking gutters and drainages with their garbage and at the same time causing obstructions on the roads.

Dr Ngonadi asked market leaders to meet with ASMATA Leadership to set a time frame for all markets to decongest all roads within and around their locations, stressing that street trading outside markets is illegal. The Commissioner further disclosed that the state government has introduced a digital revenue collection system that would be deployed across all markets to ensure that government collects all its revenue directly into its account and explained that payment kiosks would be provided for those who cannot use the digital model of payment to be assisted in paying their taxes and levies.

Addressing the meeting also, Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr Collins Nwabunwanne, asked market leaders to clear vehicles that were abandoned on the tarred roads to make way for free flow of human and vehicular movements.

“Any leader that fails to comply with the governor’s directive proves that he has no capacity to lead the market, and should make way for a capable hand.

Speaking on digital revenue collection, the Chairman AIRS, Mr Richard Mmaduebo, said the administration is committed to phasing out the analogue mode of revenue collection.

He said the aim is to block revenue leakage and to ensure that a larger percentage of government revenue gets into government coffers for effective use.

The chairman called on market leaders to educate traders on the new system.