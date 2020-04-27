Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has announced that four medical doctor, who handled the Anambra COVID-19 index case, along with two nurses, a pharmacist, cleaner and ambulance driver, who took the patient to the preventive care centre, would be awarded medals of honour as a way of reinforcing patriotism and hard work.

The governor stated this in a broadcast on COVID-19 update to Anambra people at the weekend. He said the honour was to encourage commitment among health workers. Obiano said cash awards for the medical personnel would be announced later.

“It is my hope that this gesture will encourage our healthcare workers to do more in the future. We must continue to appreciate our health workers who occupy the front line position in the fight against this pandemic.

Their commitment to our collective well-being should inspire us to take more responsibility for our health and the health of our communities,” he said.

The governor also expressed joy over the speedy recovery of the index case, a development, he said, left the state with zero case.

“When I addressed you last Wednesday, I informed you that a second post-treatment test on our index case had returned negative. I am delighted to inform you that our index case has been discharged and has re-united with his family. I also informed you that we had submitted the samples of the 36 people that had direct contact with the index case for testing. I am happy to announce here today that the results have all returned negative. All in all, we have sent 68 tests, out of which only one returned positive and that was our index case,” he said.