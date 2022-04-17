The FC Bayern Youth Cup is an international tournament series open to 15- and 16-year-old boys from different countries across the globe. The FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria 2022 national finals selection tournament will be hosted between April 29 and May 1 at the new Awka City Stadium, Anambra State.

Selected finalists from this year’s invitational tournament will travel to Munich, Germany to represent Nigeria at the world finals where they will meet other finalists from around the world in October.

The FC Bayern Youth Cup started in 2012 in about 7 countries. By 2018, Nigeria was included for the first time amongst one of the destinations for the event. Bayern Munich legends: Giovane Elber and Klaus Augenthaler have been in Nigeria to select the best players at previous editions with some of the selected players like Daniel Francis, Nwachukwu Christian and Stanley Iheanacho going ahead to represent the Nigeria national U17 team at the U17 FIFA World Cup and WAFU championships.

The event’s side attraction includes a football watch party, Bundesliga display in Nigeria, photoshoots, as well as interactive sessions with legendary footballers from Bayern Munich.