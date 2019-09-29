Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ths Anambra State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Christian Madubuko, has said that the ministry would soon commence impounding commercial vehicles and tricycles not operating in state approved colours.

He said the colours would help the relevant authorities to check activities of criminals as well as ensure orderliness in their operations in the state.

Madubuko, who disclosed this at the weekend while speaking with reporters, enjoined drivers who hahveyet to re-paint their vehicles in the approved state colours, to do so immediately.

“The painting will also ensure uniformity of all commercial vehicles plying in Anambra, particularly those domiciled in the state. We want to have a database of all the commercial vehicles in the state so as to ensure maximum security.

“Every transport company in the state must register their vehicles with the ministry in order to have their number plates and drivers’ contacts in our database,’’ Madubuko said.

He commended the immediate past commissioner in the ministry, Mr Uchenna Okafor, for introducing and initiating the uniform colour for all the commercial vehicles and tricycles in the state, stressing that it would go a long way in curbing crime in the state.

The commissioner also noted that the state government has concluded plans to procure new vehicles for state-owned Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS) to revitalise the service.

He further said the state Traffic Management Agency (ATMA) would be revitalised to continue to better serve the public.

Madubuko stressed that he would want to work on ATMA as an agency to improve the transport sector in the state.