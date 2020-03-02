Over N1.5 billion is expected to be made as revenue from this year’s 2020 Police Games being hosted by Anambra State.

Also the Federal Ministry of Sports had commenced the scouting of young men and women, who could form part of Team Nigeria to the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer.

According to the Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano in his address at the opening ceremony of the 12th Nigerian Police Games, the sum would be made through commercial activities that would last for seven days of the festival.

Obiano further explained that the festival is in furtherance of the good relationship between the state and the Nigerian Police, adding that the facilities already put in place for the festival had gone a long way in improving sports and sporting facilities in the area.

Also speaking, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare noted that the Police Sports Festival is part of the Federal Government’s efforts at raising young men and women, who would represent the country at the Tokyo Games.

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu noted that the games is most important to the force at a time when the police is faced with the challenges of insecurity.