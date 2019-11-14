The Anambra State Government has barred traditional rulers from conferring chieftaincy titles on people during Ofala ceremonies without getting authorization from Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

The Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of the state’s traditional rulers’ council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe gave the warning,yesterday, at a meeting with royal fathers in Awka.

Igwe Achebe said the government had issued a directive that any person that receives title from traditional rulers should have his name and bio-data submitted to the Commissioner, Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters for scrutiny.

He said the screening is aimed at ensuring that titles are not conferred on persons with questionable character.

Meanwhile, the state has announced the plan to partner a non-governmental organisation, Action Health Incorporated (AHC) to eradicate tuberculosis in 22 communities.

At the flag-off of tuberculosis awareness campaign in Awka, yesterday,

Director/Co-founder of AHI, Dr. Uwemedimo Essiet said the 22 communities were selected from Awka South, Idemili and Ogbaru local government areas.

Essiet said 45 trained volunteers would go out to identify suspected tuberculosis patients and report them for proper examination.

Essiet, who was represented by Mr. Tunde Onasanya, stated that early detention of the disease is most critical in the effective treatment and control of tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis Programme Officer for Anambra, Dr. Ugochukwu Chukwulobele, said the state had a high rate of tuberculosis patience, and that Nigeria was ranked 6th in the world in respect of the prevalence of the disease.

Dr. Chukwulobele said the aim of the screening and awareness is to eradicate tuberculosis by reaching out to those in the rural areas.

The WHO National Programme Officer for Tuberculosis (South East zone), Dr. Vivian Ibeziako, represented by WHO Tuberculosis Surveillance Officer, Dr. Ugwu Chukwuebuka, noted that tuberculosis patients who visit hospitals only constitute 25 per cent of those infected.

He submitted that the best way to tackle the disease is to create awareness and go in search of those infected to avoid its spread.

Dr. Ibeziako urged the volunteers to see the assignment as a sacrifice to save humanity.