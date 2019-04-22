Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Following renewed onslaught of criminals on Anambra state, the state government will soon launch the second edition of the Operation Kpochapu.

Operation Kpochapu was the security exercise launched by Governor Willie Obiano when he took over in his first tenure and which he used to clear the state of robbers and criminal elements, making state one of the most secured in the country.

Obiano, who disclosed the plan for the second edition of the Operation Kpochapu when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late President General of Nimo community, Chief Anthony Igboka, in his country home, in Njikoka Local Government Area, said security remained one of the priorities of his administration.

The governor, who signed the condolence register, assured the Igboka family that the police and other law enforcement agencies were on top alert and committed to arresting those who assassinated their breadwinner and leader of Nimo community.

Reiterating that the state’s security architecture was still second to none in the country, he said: “The criminals must be apprehended no matter where they are hiding or how long it takes.”

Furthermore, he pointed out that there was no room for criminal elements to operate in the state, adding that the Operation Kpochapu II would go a long way to rid the state of pockets of criminal activities gradually rearing their ugly heads.

The member representing Njikoka II constituency at the state assembly, Sir Pete Ibida, said his constituents and Nimo community were grateful to the governor for responding promptly, especially the N5 million reward he announced for anybody that would give useful information that would lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.