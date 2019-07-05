Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has vowed to suspend or dethrone any traditional ruler who used his throne to cause crises in his community.

He also warned that any monarch that refuses to expose and report any cult or criminal activities in his community would be sanctioned.

Obiano spoke yesterday, when he presented certificate of recognition to the new traditional rulers of Ochuche Umuodu in Ogbaru Local Government Area, Igwe Vincent Ijomah and Igwe Ben Anachie of Umunnachi in Dunukoffia Local Government Area.

The governor, who lamented the rate of cultism and sundry crimes in various communities urged the traditional institutions to inculcate good virtues in the youths.

He said the monarchs should help the government and security agents to checkmate crime by reporting their activities to security agents, especially those smoking Indian hemp and causing crises.

Governor Obiano warned the traditional rulers to shun infighting and work together to ensure peaceful coexistence in their communities.

The governor said it was the power bestowed on him in section 4,5, 6, 7 of traditional rulers law of the state to issue certificate to traditional rulers after being selected or elected and presented to him by the community.

In response, the traditional ruler of Ochuche, Igwe Ijoma promised to lead with the fear of God to carry everybody along.

He, however, assured the community that he would not disappoint or betray the trust reposed in him by selecting and crowning him as their royal father.