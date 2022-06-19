From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that all the open drug-markets and vendors in the state would be shut down in the next 24 months.

Soludo said that all the drug markets and shops in markets, such as Ogbogwu Bridgehead, Ose, Ochanja, Relief as well as others across the state would be closed to give way for the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) to be constructed in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor who stated this during the ground-breaking of the centre at old Oba International Market site along Onitsha-Owerri road said that the state government had reaffirmed the approval of the site by the Federal Government for the construction of the drug distribution centre in the state.

He said that the construction of the new drug centre would not take more than 24 months and after which all the drug dealers across the state would relocate to the place for drug distributions and sales, which he said would reduce the influx of fake and adulterated drugs in the state.

Soludo expressed optimism that when completed, the project would become the biggest drug distribution centre in Africa, saying that the initiative tallies with his administration’s general vision of building a livable and prosperous homeland.

He said his administration placed high premium on people’s health, which according to him, was the reason his government remained committed to introducing measures for adequate regulation in the drug administration sector.

The governor added that the Oba site would become the only approved location for wholesale drugs distribution in the state after the deadline, expressing optimism that in line with the envisioned smart megacity, the centre would be technology-driven.

In his welcome speech, the Chairman of Central Pharmaceutical and Allied Products Ltd, Mr. Uche Eze, said that project would be bankrolled by Sterling Bank Plc and had a completion deadline of twenty-four months.

He described governor Soludo as God-sent to actualise the dream of the drug dealers and Federal Government policy in drug distribution and sales aimed at safe, genuine and quality drug distributions devoid of fake, adulation, substandard and expired drugs.

