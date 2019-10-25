Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

No fewer than 2,000 youths are to be trained on software development and other areas of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) by the Anambra State Government.

Governor Willie Obiano who announced this during the official inauguration of newly elected Executive Committee of women wing of Anambra State Association of Town Union (ASATU), at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, assured that his administration would continue to map out veritable measures to empower more youths in order to drive them off ills in the streets. Obiano said the training would commence January 2020 and charged youths in the state to embrace the vision of the state government.

He promised that women would always have a pride of place in his administration, urging them to engage in agriculture and other activities that would promote socio-economic growth of the state.

He said 80 per cent of women in the state would benefit from anticipated N1.5 billion agricultural funds from the World Bank and advised them to register with Anambra Small Business Agency (ASBA) for easy access to the funds.