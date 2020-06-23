Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State government said that it will train youths in skills acquisition in all the 179 communities of the State.

The state Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy, Professor Theresa Obiekezie, disclosed this to newsmen at Government House in Awka, Anambra State while meeting with stakeholders, said the essence is to create job and to fight crime.

Obiekezie who as recently redeployed to the Youth Ministry, held a maiden meeting with political appointees whose job descriptions focus on Youth Mobilization, Development and Empowerment as well as Digital Entrepreneurship for seamless and effective planning and implementation of youth oriented programmes.

According to her, “the best way to empower the youth is through skills development and effective empowerment to become self reliant and go fight cyber crime and other related vices among the youths”

She explained that in support of Governor Willie Obiano’s unequaled achievements in Security, the Ministry aims at training our youths down to the grassroots level.

“This new move will redirect our youths away from crime and other social vices… It’s healthy, productive and effective to fight crime by adequately arming our youths with relevant skills,” she added.

Obiekezie assured of the readiness of the State Government to partner with ndị Anambra, home and abroad, in implementing this new initiative.