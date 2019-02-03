From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU) Youths Wing, has lambasted the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for endorsing the presidential candidates, of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Ob his runnung mate.

The group said that the endorsement shouldn’t have come up at all from the group as a socio-cultural organization that is not partisan but mainly for the welfare and benefit of Ndigbo, stressing that the timing of the endorsement was wrong and showed lack of respect for the first president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe whose Mausoleum was commissioned the same day. The national vice president, ASATU Youths Wing Mr. Patrick Agha-Mba in a statement accused the leadership of Ohanaeze of partisanship.

“We totally condemn the action and activities of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu on Thursday. An average Nigeria or Ohanaeze should bear in mind what the endorsement could do to the future of an Igbo man or woman because of personal interest. “It is provoking that Chief Nnia Nwodo and the leadership of Ohanaeze ignored the opening of Zik’s mausoleum and conference center as a mark of respect to Zik of Africa with the royal fathers of greater height from different parts of Igbo nation”.

“Why is it that immediately the date of commissioning of Zik’s mausoleum was fixed, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership chose to fix a meeting of Ime Obi which is the inner caucus of Ndigbo the some day? Knowing that some ministers who are Ndigbo will attend the ceremony with the president. It was a planned deal to endorse Atiku even when they said they had shifted the time for the meeting which they did not. We can say that the leadership of Ohanaeze has compromised” Agha-Mba stated.