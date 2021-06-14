From Fred Ezeh and Emmanuel Oguike, Abuja

The Abuja chapter of the Anambra State Towns (People) Association (ASTPA) held the inauguration of its 21st executive committee a few weeks ago, which was an opportunity to usher in new leadership that would pilot the affairs of the association for the next three years.

The carnival-like event attracted dignitaries and statesmen from Anambra State and beyond. Businessmen, politicians, community leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders were represented.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr. Ifeoma Anyamutaku, chairman, board of trustees, Engr. Mbanefo Nwamuluama, Ochendo S.N. Okeke, who was the chairman on the occasion, and several other personalities took out time to honor the invitation and witness the oath administration to new executive members.

The Abuja chapter of the association was established in 2003 as an umbrella body of the various town unions of Anambra State in the FCT. They coordinate the welfare of the Anambra people in Abuja, and give feedback to the umbrella body, Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU).

The new executives will be led by Chief Arinze Anadu, popularly known as Nwachinemelu, who succeeded the immediate past president-general, Ike Iwenenofu, who took over the affairs of the association in 2015.

Ochendo Okeke, in his opening speech, thanked those who were involved in the smooth conduct of the election that brought in the new PG and his executive members.

He praised the efforts of former executives and admonished the new officers to continue from where the old ones stopped, encouraging them to achieve more success than their predecessors.

He was happy that Anambra people were scaling new heights and making the state proud within and outside the state.

Iwenofu, in his handover speech, outlined the achievements his administration recorded during their time. He said: “We were able to organize Anambra Day celebration and public lecture. We initiated several youth empowerment programmes in which 254 youths participated and learnt/sharpened their various skills, experiences and knowledge.

“We equally procured and distributed palliatives to Anambra people who reside in Abuja during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown of last year.”

He thanked Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, for his support and encouragement towards the growth of the association.

The new PG, in his acceptance speech, appreciated the founding fathers of the association, particularly the late Chief Paul Emeka Egolum, Ezeugo of Nri, for his vision that led to the establishment of the Association many years ago.

He thanked his predecessor for all he did to place the association in the position it is currently occupying. He also appreciated members of the board of trustees, especially the chairman, Chief Charles Mbanefo, for always being there for them.

He outlined the 10-point agenda of his administration, which includes transparency, responsiveness, welfare of members, reconciliation, conducive meeting venue, youths, and members skills acquisition, time management, relationship with government and constitution review, among others.

He urged those yet to register with ASTPA to hasten and register with the association because every town in Anambra state means a lot to the association.