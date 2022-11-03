From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Leadership in Anambra State markets, Thursday, warned petition writers under any guise against the Commissioner for Commmerce and Industry, Hon. Obinna Ngonadi, to desist from their activities in their own interest or face the wrath of the traders in the State.

Sounding the note of warning, the Chairman of Nkpor New Auto Spareparts market, Chief Elysius Ozokwere, expressed surprise that the Commissioner was accused of disobedience to court order in the market, adding that the Commissioner had not been appointed as at the time defeated opposition in the market took the incumbent leadership to court.

“They took us to Ogidi High court, accusing us of construction of shops on top of existing shops and we defeated them and court also awarded N1million cost in our favour because we have our documents to construct, from the State Government.

“They now headed to Appeal Court and want to dent the image of the Commissioner by accusing him of taking N80million gratification for the construction of the shops.

“These people who are petitioning to Governor Charles Soludo against the Commissioner don’t have identity. They are defeated candidates who lost election and some have no shops of their own. Power is not shared, it is given by God. If you lost election wait for another time”, he advised.

Also in their various contributions, Vice Chairman, Mr Ikechukwu Onyegbu, Financial Secretary, Alexander Orji and the Secretary, Hon.Uche Malobi, reiterated that the Commissioner was innocent of the accusation levelled against him, describing the petitioners as a bunch of holigans who he said had no good reputation in the markets and urged the Governor to disregard their petition.

Contributing, the Chairman of Ogbaru Relief (Main) market, Chief Ogbogu Nwanodi, expressed surprise that the petitioners accused the Commissioner of taking bribe from traders before he was appointed.

“I was called to the Commissioner’s office and offered the Chairman position of my market without knowing the Commissioner or offering him any gratification. So the petitioners just want to tarnish his image without any just cause, ” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ogbo Abada, Basil Ozor, said he was given appointment as Chairman on a platter of gold, adding that he did not spend a Kobo to get the job from the Commissioner.