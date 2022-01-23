From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traders under the umbrella of Electrical Dealers Association, Obosi, Idemili North LocaI Government Area of Anambra State, have charged the Governor-Elect of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo to make Anambra the centre of excellence in the Southeast.

The market Chairman, Comrade Johnbosco Chike Onunkwo, in a statement, yesterday, in Onitsha said traders of the market appreciated the past records of the governor-elect while in public service, hoping to see policy measures that would benefit the state when he is sworn-in as governor of Anambra State in March.

The group further lamented that business opportunities had been lost due to the bad condition of roads in the state, especially in Onitsha, the commercial nerve center of the South East region, and pleaded with Soludo to quickly restore the state to its past glory.

The traders maintained that the state government had enjoyed robust revenue generation from major markets across the state.