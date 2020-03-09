Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Traders in Onitsha Ochanja Central Market, Anambra State, have appealed to Governor Willie Obiano to prevail on the Commissioner of Trade and Commerce and the leadership of the market to conduct election for officers to sustain the lasting peace in the market.

The trader under the auspices of Concerned Traders in their emergency meeting at the weekend said that the four-year single tenure of the leadership of the market would come to an end on March 11, but lamented that the chairman of the market, Nelson Ojukwu, instead of instituting an electoral committee to conduct election, claimed that Governor Willie Obiano extended his tenure for two years in October 2019 during the fire incident in the market.

Chairman of the group, Obed Offor, while addressing traders, said the alleged two years elongation of the tenure of the market executives was illegal and unconstitutional and does not represent the wishes of the entire traders, stressing that the fire disasters were mainly on individual plazas and not the entire Ochanja market.