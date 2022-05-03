From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Traders in some markets in Anambra State whose leadership was sacked last weekend by Governor Chukwuma Soludo have threatened total shutdown of economic activities if government fails to rescind its decision.

Some of the traders, who spoke at Ogbaru Main Market and Ose Okwodu Market, warned that if the government goes ahead to remove elected leaders of the market, they will shutdown the state in what they described as the mother of all protests in Nigeria.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The traders argued that the election of executives of the two markets, affected in the sack order announced by the government, followed due process as they conducted the exercise in January and February as scheduled by the then Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation.

President of Ogbaru Main Market, Ndubisi Ochiogu, who spoke to Daily Sun, said the traders chased him out of the market because he objected to an immediate protest which they are demanding.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Wondering how his executive made the list of the sacked market leaders, he said since their February election which was adjudged most free, fair and credible, none of the contestants that lost during the election has gone to court to challenge the outcome of the election while the market has been ever peaceful since then.

President General of Ose Okwuodu Market, Anthony Ezechukwu, also confirmed that they had a rancour free election on February 3 and and were about rolling out its conceived plans for the market when the government dangled the axe sacking them from office.

He said they have been managing the situation very carefully to avoid any form of breakdown of law and order by some of the restive traders.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .