From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The traditional ruler of Abacha Community in Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, Igwe Godwin Odiegwu (Ezedioranma) has announced the establishment of Abacha Youth Trust Fund (AYTF) to build and support the youths of the community.

Igwe Odiegwu said that the trust fund would help to assist the youths of the community in education, skills acquisition and training in various fields to be self reliant and to shun social vices.

The new Monarch who announced this during his take over of mantle of leadership as a king from the traditional prime minister of the town Chief Paul Omofia (Onowu) who was directed by governor to be in charge of the traditional institution in the town when the former king Godwin Mbaekwe was suspended and consequently his certificate recognition was withdrawn by governor Willie Obiano.

While handing over some traditional and community documents including the constitution of the community to the new king who was elected and crowned on January 9, 2021 inline with the constitution of the community, Chief Omofia said that the exercise was to fulfill the tradition and custom for the new king to officially take over his stool and function in the town while he remains as the prime minister of the community.

In his speech, Igwe Odiegwu promised to work with the tenets of the constitution of the community with out fear or favour, assuring that he will bring everybody together to be one and attract developmental projects in the community.

He announced the appointment of governor Obiano aide Chief Jeff Ubah as the Cabinet Secretary and also announced the dissolution of Abacha Vigilante Group and the reorganization of the group in accordance with the requirements of the state guideline.

“Henceforth, all traditional titles in Abacha customs and traditions will be awarded in accordance with the Igweship constitution. All previous abnormalities will be reversed. All land disputes or issues both within and outside Abacha will be vigorously attended to.

“My administration will maintain a good working relationship with the governor Willie Obiano. I will ensure that we will not be found wanting in any way in the support of the present government.

“I will soon announce committee for 2021 New Yam festival and for the Ofala festival. We shall unified all age grade in to community” Igwe Odiegwu stated.

Some stakeholders who spoke at the event, the President General of the community Chief Ifeanyi Obata, Chief Jonas Okafor (Onwa) and Amb. Uche Ajulu Okeke (Nnemuo) described the new king as good man who they said will take Abacha community to greater height.

They however charged the new king to strictly tackle all his 11-point agenda as he outlined them before the entire people of the community, urging the people of community to support the king who has brought development to the town.

The ceremony attracted the women wing known as ‘Umuokpu’, young and elderly men and youths of the community who were happy and excited of the emergence of new king to pilot the affairs of the town.