David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The National and State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Awka, Anambra State, has so far delivered judgments on 10 out of the 22 petitions pending before it as at September 9.

A total of 42 petitions – eight Senatorial, nine House of Representatives and 25 House of Assembly – were filed before the tribunal challenging various decisions by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the February 23 and March 9 polls in the state. As at September 9, the tribunal has delivered judgments on four Senatorial petitions, five House of Representatives petitions and one State Assembly petition while judgment on 12 petitions were still pending.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has celebrated the victory of members of National Assembly at the tribunal. The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the State, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu in a press statement congratulated Senator Uche Ekwunife, Sen Stella Odua representing Anambra Central and Anambra North senatorial zones respectfully as well as Vincent Ofumelu representing Oyi/Ayamelu Federal Constituency and Valentine Ayikka representing Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency for their victoriesat the tribunal.