Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Tricycle Union otherwise known as Unified Tricycle Owners and Riders Association has applauded Governor Willie Obiano for approving and adopting single revenue window for collection of ticket fees for the operators and others in the state.

The group said that single revenue window has helped to curtail several clashes between contractors over the years when it was multiple windows, saying that it was a step in the right direction to checkmate illegal revenue collectors in the state.

The State Chairman of the Union, Sylvester Obiora who stated this while addressing the Keke operators during an enlightenment workshop at Sharon House, Onitsha appealed to the state government to establish mobile courts to immediately prosecute those arrested for illegal revenue collection in the state.

The union said that the mobile court would save the delay encountered when some suspected illegal revenue collectors in Onitsha and other parts of the state are arrested , saying that there is need for the criminals to be tried and immediately jailed or set free if not found guilty.

He stated he had approached the ministry of transport who will work it out with the ministry of justice to establish the mobile court.

“The major challenge we face in the fight against illegal levy collection is the prosecution of the suspects when arrested; though we give kudos to central police station, Onitsha for their prompt intervention. We can now arrest but the prosecution lies with the police.