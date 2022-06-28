From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Operators of tricycles and motorcycles in Anambra State have thrown their full support to the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration’s drive to stamp out the menace of touting, multiple taxation and illegal revenue collection in the state.

Members of the United Commercial Keke -NAPEP and Motorcycle Riders Association (UCKEMORAN) Anambra State Chapter made the resolution yesterday in Onitsha during the seminar, screening and inauguration of 21 Local Government Area officers of the union.

Chairman of UCKEMORAN in the State, Chief Arunsi Igbaniuka, lauded Governor Chukwuma Soludo for his determination to sanitise the transport industry in Anambra State.

He also commended the Commissioner for Transport for her swift management of the ministry affairs and carrying out the agenda of the Governor for the overall wellbeing of the citizens of the state.

Igbaniuka who recalled what they have done so far to support the decision of Governor Soludo to flush out touts in the State said that the seminar was to update their officers of their agenda as well as equip them to resist touts who might extort money from their members.

He disclosed that they have carried out awareness campaign in Onitsha and environs and also embarked on advocacy campaign in the three zones of the State and also concluded a seminar for their members in Awka, which was a huge success.

Hon. Emeka Nwaro, who was the resource person during the seminar urged the members to resist the temptation of getting into crime in course of discharging their duties to the public.

He reminded them that Governor Soludo banned any form of touting in the State because of their nefarious activities which had denied the State of huge revenue as well as inflicted pain, injury and outright death on ordinary people who come to engage in economic activities in the State.

He therefore asked them not to return back to Egypt by trying to defraud government of its revenues and engaging in criminal activities.

Stressing the need for the officers and members of UCKEMORAN to be committed in helping Governor Soludo to improve transport sector and revenue collection in the State, he reminded them that many people are monitoring their activities.

Nwaro told them of the need to key into the Governor’s revenue and tax collection agenda in the state which will be technology driven.