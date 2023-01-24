From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Members of the Keke and Okada Riders’ Welfare Association, Anambra State have set up a checkmating team geared towards eradicating crime and criminalities among tricycle riders and also curb the menace of touting in the state.

State Organiser of the tricycle association, Chief Arinze Igbaniuka who disclosed this yesterday in Onitsha during the New Year Party celebration for its members also publicly pledged to collaborate with Governor Chukwuma Soludo and security outfits in the State to curb insecurity in the State this 2023.

Igbaniuka assured that they are working hard to stop Keke robbery, handset snatching and any form of crime using Keke or Okada in the state.

He said the Checkmating Team would protect members and their passengers and would be established in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

“These Checkmating team members will gather intelligence about criminals in their working areas and report to security operatives. We will collaborate with security operatives. There will be no robbery in Keke or snatching of bags in Okada again” said Igbaniuka.

He also said they had since instructed their members to comply with the payment of their levies as directed by the state Government and assured that they would continue to encourage their members to comply with all State Government directives.

Earlier in an address presented at the occasion, secretary of the association, Emperor Obaji, said their ultimate goal was to gain full recognition by the State Government which would enable them partner with the Government in organising the affairs of Keke and Okada Riders in the State.

He said : ” Having been working toward the goal for several months now, we have coordinated and directed our members to register and pay their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) as directed by the State Government”.

He said as people on ground, they would be able to checkmate touts on the roads because according to the secretary: “we know who these touts are, where they could be found , and how best to deal decisively with them”.

He commended the Governor for his efforts to confront insecurity and fix failed roads in the State.

The secretary also eulogised the Commissioner for Transport, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, other officials of the State as well as head of security organisations in the State who have been helping to make the work of Keke and Okada riders easy.

Lauding his colleagues for their support and doggedness, the secretary assured them that this year would present them better opportunities to soar with the activities, seminars, special events they are planning which would be enriching.