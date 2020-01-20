From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A container truck fell on two transport rickshaws, locally known as ‘Keke’, killing three people at Omor street Mgbuka Nkpor in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The truck driver had reportedly lost control of the vehicle and ended up at gully along the road, killing the two Keke operators and a conductor of the truck instantly.

Anambra State Police Command spokesman Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirming the accident, said that the injured driver of the truck was receiving treatment at Inyienu hospital, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Iyienu hospital Ogidi

“On the 19/01/2020 along Mercedes Avenue by Omor Street Mgbuka in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State, a Mack trailer conveying a container with registration number XS 254 ENU, driven by one Amuche Chinedu, ‘M’, of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State, lost control and knocked down two tricycles with registration numbers AAH 774 UW and AWK 191 QN, ridden by one Sunday Agbafor, ‘M’, aged 35 years of Onuofia Igboeze in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi State, and one Adidu Uchenna, ‘M’, aged 39 years of Ugwunagbo LGA of Abia State,” Mohammed reported.

“As a result, the trailer with the container fell into a deep erosion gully, while the tricyclists, together with the conductor of the truck, one Chika – surname and address unknown – died on the spot.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu visited the scene, corpses removed and deposited at Iyienu Hospital Morgue, Ogidi and cleared obstruction to enable free flow of traffic in the Area.

“Meanwhile, the truck driver also sustained injuries and he is receiving treatment at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police, CP John Abang, commiserate with the bereaved families and ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident,” Mohammed stated.