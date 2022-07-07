By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The Anambra State Truth, Justice and Peace Committee has announced that it is set to commence work.

The 17-member committee, inaugurated by Gov Chukwuma Soludo on April 6 to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggle in the South East since 1999, is headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and has Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, Nigeria’s former ambassador to Spain as its secretary.

Its terms of reference include: “To identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggle in the South East since 1999; document victims/ circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration; identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitation and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands; address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crises and charting the roadmap to the future; and, make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/Southeast.

A statement co-signed by Prof Odinkalu and Mrs Ojukwu Thursday urged indigenes of the state and other people who have complaints to its Secretariat through Mrs Chika Obinyelaku, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Government House, Awka on or before the close of work on August 31, or via mail [email protected]

The statement further stated that the memos which be in 20 copies should be in a sealed envelope and addressed to the Secretary, Anambra State Truth, Justice and Peace Committee and submitted to the same office.