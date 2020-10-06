Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than two persons have been confirmed dead, with two others sustaining injuries in a road crash at Coca-Cola market, Onitsha, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway, Anambra State.

The Acting Sector Public Education Officer of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Kamal Musa, who confirmed the accident, said that those who sustained injures are receiving treatment at Toronto hospital, while the dead bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

He blamed the accident on wrong parking without road sign by a broken-down vehicle on the road.

‘Two male adults were killed in a fatal road traffic crash involving a Green Mitsubishi bus with registration number JJT 943 XA and a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number FGG 612 YG allegedly occurred as a result of road obstruction by a broken-down bus without a caution sign to notify the oncoming vehicles on Monday night 5th October 2020 near Coca-Cola Onitsha, along Enugu-Onitsha expressway,’ the FRSC official reported.

‘Information reaching the Command states that a total of five male adults were involved in the crash two male adults who sustained varying degree of injuries were rushed to Toronto hospital Onitsha by FRSC rescue team from Onitsha Unit Command in Collaboration with men of the NPF Onitsha, while the dead victims were deposited at the morgue after Doctor’s confirmation. Obstruction has been cleared and normal traffic flow restored.

‘The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State Mr Andrew A. Kumapayi sent his condolences to the deceased family and wishes the injured victims quick recovery. More so, he warns drivers of broken-down vehicles to ensure adequate caution sign is displayed to notify oncoming vehicles and to avoid further crashes,’ Musa stated.