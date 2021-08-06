From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Chief Basil Ejidike has said that two serving senators and House of Assembly members in the state have concluded plans to defect to the party between now and the end of the month to boost the acceptance of the party in the state.

Ejidike said that APC has done well in the state where several projects have been completed while other projects were ongoing which made many people to be identifying with the party as beautiful bride, saying it will be hurricane movement to APC in Anambra state in few weeks to come.

He said that the defection of former senator and BoT member of PDP Sen. Joy Emordi and another person recently was a tip of iceberg of what would be moving to APC soon.

Ejidike who was flanked by his executive members of the party while briefing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, said that on going party registration and revalidation of membership has recorded a big source in the state where so far about 500, 000 people have been registered against 200,000 membership in the state before the exercise.

He said that the membership registration exercise was suspended in the state due to governorship primary election of the party which was held on June 26 where a candidate of the party was elected in the person of Senator Andy Uba and a running mate appointed in the person of Chief Emeka Okafor.

The party chairman further stated that the national chairman of the party exempted state from the ongoing congresses across the country due to forthcoming governorship election and its campaign that would start on August 9 to enable the state party to concentrate to deliver the party’s candidate during the election.

He also said that PDP and APGA have ruled the state to backwardness for the past 20 years, but noted that APC will be coming to transform the state for better, stressing that Anambra state want to remain in the central mainstream politics rather than to remain as an orphan.

Ejidike however, enjoined the party members and people of the state come out en masse to vote for Sen Andy Uba come November 6th this year for the betterment of the state.

