Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Anambra State Government has frowned at the proliferation of fake, substandard and adulterated motor lubricants in the state.

It said that it had commenced moves to deal decisively with unscrupulous elements in the petroleum industry whose stock in trade is production of fake, substandard and adulteration of lubricants.

The Senior Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Petroleum Products Chief Peter Nwosu who disclosed this in a statement said that state government had embarked on sensitisation campaign, engagement of whistle blowers as well as strategic collaboration with the security agencies to eradicate the importation and sales of fake, substandard and adulterated lubricants in the state.

“The state government observed that the proliferation of fake, substandard and adulterated lubricants can be traced to the issuance of lubricants import licences to people who are novice and without knowledge of the industry and this trend if not checkmated results in closure of legitimate existing plants, unemployment and economic loss to the state.

“A bad oil is not treated and has a lot of water and impurity, which easily cause damages for car engines and environmental pollution through dangerous and uncontrollably emission of gases into the atmosphere.”

The Executive Assistant to the Governor Obiano on NUPENG Petroleum and Union Matters in his remarks stated that ”Nigeria remains the largest importer of used cars in Africa and over N120 billion is incurred as unnecessary spending on fake and adulterated lubricants, while over N40 billion is used for the treatment of respiratory-related infections occasioned by environmental hazards of fake lubricants throughout the federation”.

He said that Anambra State government was set to collaborate with security agencies, federal regulatory agencies in the state as well as the Anambra State branch of Lubricants Dealers Association to bring the activities of these economic saboteurs to an end.