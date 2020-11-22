David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University (COOU), Uli, Anambra State, has come third, beating nineteen other universities after the University of Lagos that came first and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, came second, respectively, at the just-concluded annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) for BSc and MSc final year Geoscience students from Nigerian Universities.

Professor Kingsley Nwozor, Head, Department of Geology, COOU, Uli campus disclosed this, weekend, adding that a total of twenty-two universities across Nigeria participated in the Basin Evaluation Competition (BEC) organised by the NAPE and American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG).

He said that the university teams competed by analysing real Geoscience dataset (Seismic, Well logs, Reservoir models, among others.), presented their findings and stood the chance to win cash prizes and recognition for their Geoscience departments.

According to him, Dr Leonard Onuba, an Associate Professor of Geophysics mentored the COOU team ‘that brought honour to the university.’

To help the teams prepare, Prof. Nwozor explained that Volunteer Industry Mentors (VIMs) were assigned to each institution to provide guidance and mentorship.

‘This year (2020), 22 institutions participated in the post-elimination stage of the competition. These Institutions are 1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi; 2. Federal University Of Technology (Modibbo Adama University Of Technology), Yola; 3. University of Ilorin, Ilorin; 4. Federal University Of Technology, Akure (FUTA); 5. Covenant University, Ota; 6. Crawford University, Igbesa; 7. Ladoke Akintola University Of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH); 8. Mountain Top University (MTU); 9. Ekiti State University (EKSU); 10. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife (OAU); 11. University of Ibadan (UI).

Others are ’12. University of Lagos (UNILAG); 13. Akwa Ibom State University, Mkpat Enin; 14. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE); 15. University of Benin (UNIBEN); 16. University of Calabar (UNICAL); 17. University of Uyo (UNIUYO); 18. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT); 19. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; 20. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Uli; 21. Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and 22. University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

‘At the end of the competition, the following universities that made it to the grand finale emerged champions in the following order: first position, University of Lagos; second position, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka; third position, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli and fourth position, Akwa Ibom State University,’ he listed.

He said that NAPE announced the winners during an award night of the conference and exhibition held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.