From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Yet to be identified gunmen, Thursday, around 3:15pm attacked the convoy of Honorable Chris Azubogu, the member representing Nnewi North/South and Ekwusigo Federal Constituency and killed one of his drivers. The gunmen were in two Sienna vehicles and one Lexus, according to eyewitnesses.

Azubogu was attacked on Nnewi – Nnobi Road on his way back to Nnewi from Awka after his formal declaration for the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to our source.

An eyewitness said the attack occurred in front of St Paul’s Angican Church, Nnobi, in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The driver of one of the vehicles with registration number, Abuja ABC 307 CM was said to have been shot dead instantly, while the black car in which Hon Azubogu was supposedly driven had several gun shots.

Azubogu was said to have been abducted but another account said he was not in the motorcade. His police oderly was said to have escaped unhurt.

Gunmen were also said to have collected guns from security men at Roban Stores situated along Nnewi –Nnobi road after attacking the lawmaker’s convoy and zoomed off.

As at the time of filing this report, the blue Toyota car with Abuja number and the black jeep with bullet holes were still at the scene of the incident while the dead driver’s body had not been removed.

Newspapers, documents bearing Mr Project, Azubogu’s pet name were among other documents litered the road.

The PPRO, Mr Ikenga Tochukwu (DSP) was not disposed to pick his call when contacted on the phone .

