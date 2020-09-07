From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

LEADERSHIP of the Anambra Vigilance Group (AVG) has raised the alarm over the influx of suspected

bandits from the northern part of the country to Anambra State. Chairman of Anambra Vigilante Supervisory Committee, Ikechukwu Aduba, in a statement, warned the people of the state to be very careful as security information on his desk indicated that strange elements suspected to be bandits have been sighted in some communities in the state.

Aduba, a former Commissioner of Police, said that although the security report was yet to be confirmed, there was need for the people of the state to be at alert.

The statement partly read: “AVG wishes to inform the general public about the need for heightened vigilance in all parts of the state. A suspicious, but unconfirmed mass movement of strange elements purported to be northerners was reported around Amawbia, Agulu, Nise, Neni and Adazi axis.

“AVG. operatives in these areas are now on red alert to verify and confirm this report. AVG operatives in the 179 communities are hereby put on alert.

They are advised to collaborate with the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies to secure their areas from now till the end of the year.”

He said that such measures had become necessary as the security of lives and property of Ndi Anambra and other people resident in the state were of utmost importance to the state government.

The former CP also advised the road traffic authorities operating in the state, namely: Anambra State Traffic Agency (ASTA) the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police and Ocha Brigade to checkmate the activities and movements of motorbike users in the state.

He also warned the residents of the state against selling lands to herdsmen and strange persons as so doing would be against the Land Use Act which prohibits persons from selling lands to such persons without obtaining permission from the state government first.

“This warning is being repeated to forestall nomadic migrant herders from settling in our forests which is equally under surveillance by AVG Intelligence Unit.”