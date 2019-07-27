Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Chairman of Anambra North vigilante services, a subsidiary of Anambra state Vigilante Group, (AVG) Chief Chinenye Ihenko (Okpompi) has warned the armed killer herdsmen operating in any guise to steer clear of Anambra state and entire Southeast geopolitical zone.

He warned that any further killings in the South East state by either the herdsmen, gunmen or suicide bombers would be reciprocated to with immediate effect.

Ihenko who sounded the note of warning while reacting to speculations making the round in various parts of Anambra state that Fulani herdsmen have taken over forests in the zone, declared: “let them strike again we are ready for them”.

“Nigeria is our country and we all must defend the peace, unity and stability of Nigerian at all costs. We are ready to pay the supreme sacrifice now because Enough is Enough”.

Ihenko spoke to newsmen in his office at Onitsha Main market assured customers coming to buy or sell goods in Onitsha of their safety, adding that they should have no course to fear of any attack.

He also assured the Federal government of their readiness to give support if called upon, even as he called on President Mohammed .Buhari to rise to the challenges of insecurity in the country.

“Ndigbo have no other place to go and we have learnt our lessons during and after the civil war “We will rather die together than to allow our people to be slaughtered like goat on daily basis”.

He, therefore called on all the stakeholders, traditional rulers town union leaders, members of the National Assembly, civil society groups and Nigerian women to join hands in the crusade to return Nigeria to its formal glory.

According to him, “I wish to align myself with the former president of Nigeria president Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for dialogue by all the sectors of Nigerian society to put a stop to the incessant killing of innocent Nigerians.

“All hands should be on deck to tackle this insecurity head long now or else it will consume all of us. As it stands now, nobody or place is safe in Nigeria of today and if the ugly trend is allowed to continue, it will degenerate to a catastrophic situation” Ihenko stated.