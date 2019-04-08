Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra Commissioner for Commerce, Trade, Markets and Wealth Creation, Christian Madubuko, has vowed to jail illegal revenue agents and touts arrested in various markets for sabotaging revenue winds of the state government.

He said over 75 suspected illegal revenue agents and touts were arrested in various markets in the state, during his raids with security agents to the markets.

Madubuko made the disclosure at the weekend while addressing traders at the New Auto Spare Parts Market Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government, Uba Planks and Hoist Association, UPJA market (Ogbosisi) Bridge Head and Building Material Market, Ogidi.

He said the war against illegal revenue agents, has started yielding dividends with the arrest and subsequent detention of the said criminal elements, who he said tarnished the image of the state government.

The commissioner, who commended the Chairman of the market, Chief Elysius Ozorkwere, other leaders and traders for abiding by the laws guiding the markets in the state, urged them to maintain the tempo.

He promised to sack illegal revenue agents, who operate under Nkpor bridge and reminded them that the ban on all manners of revenue collection is still in force.

“You know government has banned all forms of revenue collection, including payment of stall-age fee for now.

“So, whoever demands such revenue, arrest him and take him to the nearest police station and call me; we want to put an end to this rubish.”

Ozorkwere had, earlier in his speech, commended the commissioner for the peaceful co-existence between the traders and state government, which has made it possible for democratic leadership in all the markets in the state.

“We continue to demand one thing; that is rehabilitation of the major road that leads to the market. For every other thing, we will do it by ourselves, if it is the only thing government does for us, we are satisfied,” he pleaded.

Also the Chairman of the entire Bridgehead market, Chief Sunday Obinze, commended the commissioner for his war against illegal revenue agents and ticket collectors.