National Coordinator, APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe has said that why people of Anambra State want Prof Chukwuma Soludo is to ensure continuity of good governance by the ruling party in the state.

He said that under APGA, Anambra has witnessed peace, and progress in all sectors of governance since the party took over the reigns of power, adding that Soludo remains the chosen candidate of the party for continuity.

Obigwe in a statement issued in Onitsha said the Anambra electorates have rejected a replication of Imo State governorship system, warning that no one should be used to foist a governor on the state except through the ballot of one man, one vote.

He said Anambra electorates are insisting that the right things must be done in the forthcoming election because the election is about their four years future and the future of their beloved state.

He cautioned against unending litigations and frivolous court orders over the November 6 guber elections in Anambra, warning that people of the state will not tolerate a court imposed governor.

“Anambra people are also not ready to return to the dark era of brigandage, thuggery and banditry. The state is traditionally an APGA State and that is why any attempt to rig the election will be vehemently resisted by the vigilant electorates.

“We are advocating for one man, one vote and will not tolerate a compromise of it. Let me bring it to the attention of the Attorney General of the Federation that the alleged killing and unrest in Imo State is allegedly being linked to how their governor emerged.

“Many people are of the opinion that the killings and civil unrest in Imo State are politically motivated and we say no to such experience in Anambra. We don’t want to experience such in our peaceful Anambra State, hence the reason why the right thing should be done and must be seen to have been done”, he said.

