From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Abuja has restrained the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) from stopping Moses Akam and Ikenna Nkparu from discharging their duties as elected wards and Local government Executive Committee of the party in Anambra state.

Justice Suleiman Belgore granted the interim order in his ruling in the suit filed by Akam and Nkparu against the party, its Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and Umar Bature.

He said ”It is hereby ordered as follows: That this application is hereby granted. The status quo ante bellum should remain pending the determination of the Original Summon.”

The plaintiffs in the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/83/2022 and dated April 1, 2022, told the court that they are afraid that their rights as duly elected PDP wards and local government areas executive five members in the 14 local government areas of Anambra state are in danger of being breached, violated and obliterated by the ultra vires acts of the defendants in refusing to allow them to perform the functions of the offices for which they were elected.

They told the court that they won their ward and congresses elections in the 14 local government areas of the state.

They further argued that the constitutional tenure of their elected offices is 4years as fixed d by Section 223(1)(a) of the 1999 Constitution and Section 47(1) of the PDP constitution.

They told the court that the defendants are acting arbitrarily and disobeying the Supreme Law of Nigeria and the PDP constitution and guidelines.

They said their rights and obligations are negatively affected and impacted by the defendants refusing to allow them to perform the functions of their offices for which they were elected.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned until May 16, 2022.