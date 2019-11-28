Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Christian Madubuko has warned against issuing of all forms of unapproved and fake tickets to commercial vehicle operators in Motor Parks across the state.

Madubuko noted that the ministry had already set up Anti-Touting Units in collaboration with Transport Committee to enforce total compliance and deal with the offenders according to the law of the land.

He said the committee comprised officers from Civil Defence Corps, the Police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

The commissioner gave the warning during a meeting with Park Managers and Transport Committee at the Office of the Secretary to State Government, saying that parks in the state must be upgraded and standardised in line with international best practices.

According to him, anybody caught peddling fake tickets or multiple tickets must be seriously penalised by the enforcement unit that had since commenced operation in all parks.

The Park Manager and Chairman, Transport Committee, Mr. Oscar Akabueze in his remark said the state government would soon initiate processes that would enable it to gather biometric data information for planning and implementation purposes.

A park owner, Mr Albert Okechukwu Ibekwe in his remark pledged that they would adhere to government’s directives , vowing they would put their parks in order in readiness for enforcement of government orders