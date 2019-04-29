Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Anambra State Government has warned against people laying claim to the leadership of traditional institutions in some communities in utter violation of customs and traditions.

The state government said it was also in total disregard of the 1976 law guiding the selection of traditional rulers in the country and the 1981 amended law in Anambra State governing the selection and recognition of traditional rulers.

Giving the warning in a statement signed and issued at the weekend by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, the government warned those it called royal pretenders in the state to desist or be made to face the full weight of the law.

It noted that there were similar laws in every state in the Federation and they make for order and due process in the society.

“They also protect the dignity of the royal institution and those who occupy it. Conscious of the unique role of traditional rulers in our society and the imperative to maintain their sacredness, the Anambra State government resolved long ago not to entertain any act from any quarters, which could bring the royal institution to odium or public ridicule and disgrace. The government has remained faithful to this resolve.”

Making a particular reference to the issue in Governor Willie Obiano’s community, Aguleri, the state government said: “It is, therefore, intolerable that one Chuka Idigo has in the last few days been posting on the social media pictures depicting him as a traditional ruler. The pictures were taken in his living room, making the action look like a comic relief. Even if Idigo set out to attempt a comedy appropriate for the Nollywood industry, he has gone too far. The monarchy is too important and sacred an institution for any grown up person to toy with.

“Following the passage of Ogalagidi Christopher Nwabunwanne Idigo, the kingmakers and people of the ancient kingdom of Aguleri nominated Dr Michael Idigo as their next Igwe, and he took the sobriquet of Ezeudo. Dr. Idigo was subsequently presented to the Anambra State Government which has since recognised him as the traditional ruler of Aguleri by giving him the appropriate certificate.”