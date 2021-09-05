From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Senator Andy Uba Governorship campaign council received a big boost yesterday as the party structures of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Onitsha South local government Area, collapsed its structure for the All Progressives Congress and declared total support for Uba.

In the event held at Senator Joy Emodi’s residence in Onitsha, erstwhile chairman of PDP , Onitsha North, Chuks Onyeizugbe who led 15 ward chairmen out of the 17 wards in Onitsha North with other members and supporters to defect to APC , described Andy Uba as the only politician with capacity to deliver among all the guber candidates.

He said that the erstwhile office of PDP in Onitsha North will from today (Monday) bear APC colour and party insignia noting that they have carefully thought about the political developments in the state presently and came to the conclusion that only Andy Uba and the APC can take the state to the next level.

He disclosed that all the party executives both at the ward and local government level together with their members and supporters with the exception of two ward chairmen decided to collapse their structure into APC and work for Andy Uba as governor.

State Chairman of APC, Chief Basil Ejidike congratulated the new defectors for their bold step describing their action as the wisest decision of the moment.

Ejidike while promising them of equal opportunities in the party said APC is the only big party in the state without any faction while the party and its candidate , Senator Andy Uba remains the best option for Anambra people.

He reminded the defectors that he was also of the PDP before now but had to make a move back to APC after carefully examining the reality on ground.

He said APC will take over Anambra state after the Nov. 6 election noting that APGA which has been in power in the state has never been a political party in the real sense of it but a cult of few individuals who have thrived on deceit to hoodwink the Anambra electorates for so long.

Earlier, Senator Joy Emodi in a remark said she and her supporters are now full fledged members of APC noting that Anambra people are tired of staying in the opposition.

Senator Andy Ubah who appreciated the defectors for their action said a new wind of opportunities for good have beckoned for Anambra people in APC and under his leadership as governor because according to him, his administration shall usher prosperity for all in Anambra.

