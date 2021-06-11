From Magnus Eze, Enugu and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, called on its state chapters not to drag the body into partisan politics, even as it urged them not to hesitate in pursuing moves that will engender peaceful elections in the states.

Its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, who spoke on the push for zoning in the November 6 Anambra governorship election by the state chapter of Ohanaeze, said as leaders, Ohanaeze could work with other stakeholders to ensure the election of credible leaders without being partisan.

This came as the state President, Emeka Ododeme, said at a town hall meeting in Nnewi, yesterday, that zoning the governorship seat would promote peace and political harmony.

The group in its campaign for zoning is hosting town hall meetings in the three zones of the state.

But National leader of the youth wing of Ohanaeze, Arthur Obiora, who also hails from Anambra, warned the body against dabbling into partisan politics.

Obiora said what the state needed at the moment was a competent and credible leader who will address its developmental challenges, adding that the issue of zoning in the state was an agenda of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) initiated during the era of former governor Peter Obi and promoted by the current government.

Similarly, National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu, has argued that zoning will deny Anambra the opportunity to get the right kind of candidate to lead the state.

He disclosed that his party is more interested in getting a candidate that has the capacity to win the election irrespective of his zone.

Nwanyanwu said: “Ohanaeze is a socio-cultural organisation and should not dabble into partisan politics unless it is working for a particular person or party.

“Ohanaeze cannot determine for political parties what to do. So, it is in its interest to stay off such issues unless otherwise it will be obvious that it is working for a particular person or political party.”