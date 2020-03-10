The Anambra State government has expressed gratitude to Pope Francis for the creation of Ekwulobia diocese, which brings to four the number of catholic dioceses in the state.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. C. Don Adinuba, in a statement in Awka, yesterday, said with the creation of the new diocese last week, the Catholic pontif had made Anambra to boast of the highest number of Catholic dioceses in Nigeria.

Adinuba also said with nine dioceses, Anambra had the largest number of Anglican dioceses in the country.

“This is another first for our state which has in the past five years become synonymous with excellence. It is, indeed, a fitting tribute to the state from which the Catholic faith, just like the Anglican faith, spread to all parts of Igboland and beyond.

“The people and government of Anambra State are very proud of their Christian heritage.

Our enthusiastic embrace of Christianity has been a great blessing, as it enabled the fast spread of education and modern medical care in our society,” Adinuba said.

He said Governor Obiano had congratulated Bishop Peter Ebele Okpalaeke on his appointment as the premier shepherd of the new diocese.

“The Vatican could not have made a better choice. Most Rev. Dr. Okpalaeke is prepared by experience, education, exposure and excellent human relations for the new task.

“He studied in Nigeria and Europe and has served meritoriously in every position he has been given the opportunity to serve God and man,” Adinuba said.

He said the governor also lauded Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor of Awka Diocese, from which Ekwulobia Diocese was carved out, for his role in the creation of the new diocese.

“Whereas in other climes leaders work against so-called reduction of their territories, it is heartwarming that it was the local ordinary in Awka who championed the campaign for the emergence of the new diocese from his area of jurisdiction.

“It shows the kind of person our bishop is: a man totally devoted to the service of God and absolutely committed to the public good.”

Governor Obiano asked Nigerian politicians and other leaders to learn from Bishop Ezeokafor’s selflessness and always work for the common good.