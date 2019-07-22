David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Hausa in Nnewi, Anambra State, have vowed to shun call on Northerners leaving in the South to return home.

Secretary to the Hausa Community in the area, Sani Suleman, who spoke for the community, said they had been living in the East since 1986, insisting that it would not be possible for someone after settling down in an area for decades to just wake up and relocate to his state of origin.

“The Almighty Allah that created Nigeria and brought us together knows the reason he did so. One person cannot just break Nigeria for his personal interest.

“As we are living here, in Nnewi, so are people from other parts of Nigeria living in the North. And there is no way one can just get up and say Easterners go, Northerners go. It is not possible.”

He said some of the Hausa had lived in the Southern part of the country for upwards of 30, 40 and more years and that anybody calling for their relocation to the North was just making a noise.

He put the population figure of Hausa living in Nnewi and environs at 5,000 and noted that their greatest preoccupation was to secure parcels of land to build mosques, cemetery and market.

Suleman said the community had secured a piece of land in Nnewi to build a market, though not big enough, according to him.

“We have appealed to Igwe Kenneth Orizu III, Igwe Nnewi, to help us secure pieces of land for our needs, but, he told us that land belongs to government and we have also appealed to Anambra State Government without response for now,” he said.