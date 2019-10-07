Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Anambra state has won four of the Federal Government’s 24 awards bestowed on institutions and individuals to mark this year’s Teachers Day in the country.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Mr. C. Don Adinuba in a statement, saying that none of the other 35 states plus the Federal Capital Territory received more than an award.

He noted that at the 2019 President’s Teachers and Schools Awards for Excellence in Education organised by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Education that the State won prizes for producing the best public secondary school in the country, the best secondary school.

“Also included was an award to best administrator, and Anambra won the award for producing both the first and second runners up in the Best Administrator category.

“Flora Azikiwe Model Secondary School at Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area was recognised as the overall best secondary school and Rev. Sister Veronica Ifeoma Onwuadi of Maria Regina Model Secondary School in Nnewi decorated with the Best Administrator prize. Samuel Izuegbu of Owerre Ezukala Community Secondary School in Orumba South Local Government Area and Gabriel Uzuegbunam of British Springs School in Awka were the first and second runners up respectively.